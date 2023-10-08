"What a comeback when everyone wrote him off" - Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for magnificent spell in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his rich vein of form in white-ball cricket by picking up figures of 2/42 in India's 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Kuldeep picked up the vital wickets of a well-set David Warner for 41, taking a catch off his bowling to end a crucial second-wicket partnership of 69. Later, he returned to castle Glenn Maxwell with a quicker delivery to leave the Aussies reeling at 140/6 in the 36th over.

With the Chepauk pitch assisting spin throughout the innings, the chinaman bowler deceived the Aussie batters with his variations and consistently kept a lid on the scoring.

Kuldeep is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year, with 35 scalps in 18 games at a staggering average of 16.31 and an economy rate of 4.68 per over. Following dismal seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Kanpur-born bowler has made a remarkable comeback in white-ball cricket over the last two years.

The in-form spinner was part of India's 2019 World Cup campaign but endured a disappointing run with only eight wickets in as many matches at an average of over 47.

Hence, fans on Twitter were pleased with Kuldeep's impressive start to the ongoing World Cup. Many referred to the spinner as India's potential trump card for the tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India restrict Australia to a below-par total in their 2023 World Cup opener

The Men in Blue were all smiles during their bowling innings.

Team India put on an admirable bowling display on a hot and humid afternoon in Chennai, bundling out the Australians for a paltry 199.

Despite losing the toss, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah immediately struck by removing dangerman Mitchell Marsh for a duck in the third over. Veteran pair David Warner and Steve Smith added a valuable 69 before the Indian spinners took over proceedings.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star, removing Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey in no time to finish with outstanding figures of 3/28 in his 10 overs. He was well supported by Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin with a solitary scalp.

The pace attack was led by the ever-reliable Bumrah, who finished with 2/35 in his ten overs, with Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj bagging a wicket each.

Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with a well-compiled 46 off 71 balls on an arduous batting track, while David Warner chipped in with a 52-ball 41.