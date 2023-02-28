"What happens to BazBall when Harry Brook doesn't fire" - Fans erupt as New Zealand beat England by 1 run in thriller at Basin Reserve

New Zealand pulled off arguably their greatest-ever Test win after beating England by a solitary run in the second Test at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday, February 28.
The visitors couldn't chase down the target of 258 as they were bundled out for 256. They were inches away from yet another series whitewash over the Kiwis, but fell short.
England will probably look back at the decision to enforce a follow-on on the hosts when the latter trailed by 226 runs. The Basin Reserve has traditionally gotten better for batting as the game progresses, and that's exactly what happened this time as well.
The Kiwis put on a massive total of 483 in their second innings and although 258 looked like a pretty small total for the "BazBall" ideology, the hosts found a way to win.
Fans on Twitter hailed Test cricket as the best format for all the thrills that it provides. Some also trolled the "BazBall" approach for the tricky follow-on decision and then the failure to chase down the target.
One fan tweeted:
"This is what happens to BazBall when Harry Brook doesn’t fire"
Harry Brook, who scored 186 in the first innings, fell for a duck on Day 5. The wicket was key for New Zealand to eventually pick up a win.
Here are some more reactions to the Kiwis' incredible victory:
Harry Brook's run-out hurt England dearly
Many would have backed the visitors to chase the total down with ease, thanks to their "Bazball" approach of going hammer and tongs from the start. However, the Kiwis kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.
England's star player Harry Brook was run out by Michael Bracewell even without facing a delivery and that likely put a massive dent in their hopes. Brook scored a fantastic 186 in the first innings, but didn't even get to face a ball in the second essay and that pushed the visitors onto the backfoot.
Joe Root scored a valiant 95, but it just seemed like New Zealand had enough runs in the tank after Brook's wicket. James Anderson almost got England home with a boundary, but with two runs needed, he could only glove one down the leg-side from Neil Wagner to Tom Blundell.
New Zealand players were ecstatic and deservedly so as they would were almost out of the game after their first-innings performance. The visitors, on the other hand, will look back and only ponder on what could have been as the two teams shared the spoils after an exciting two-match series.