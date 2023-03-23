“What does he need to do?”- Shashi Tharoor raises his voice for Sanju Samson after Suryakumar Yadav’s flop show

Shashi Tharoor, a renowned politician from Kerala, recently raised his voice for Sanju Samson after Suryakumar Yadav bagged three consecutive golden ducks in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.

While the Mumbai batter fell prey to Ashton Agar in the series decider, Mitchell Starc dismissed him LBW twice in the first two games.

Throwing his support in favor of Sanju, Tharoor tweeted:

“Now that poor @surya_14kumar has set an unenviable world record w/his three golden ducks in a row, is it unreasonable to ask why @IamSanjuSamson , averaging 66 in ODIs despite batting at an unfamiliar position for him at 6, wasn't in the squad? What does he need to do?”

For the uninitiated, Sanju Samson last played for Team India during the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January at home. The right-handed batter was ruled out of the last two T20Is after hurting his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I in Mumbai.

So far, Samson has represented Team India in 11 ODIs, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66.

Yadav, on the other hand, has scored 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 24.06. In 2023, he has so far scored 49 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 8.17.

Sanju Samson continues to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Sanju Samson will continue to lead the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 458 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 146.79 last year as RR finished as the runner-up. He will look for another breakthrough year with the bat as the Jaipur-based franchise chase only their second IPL trophy.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will look to return to scoring ways. The 31-year-old scored 303 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 145.67 last season.

While RR will begin their campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the evening fixture.

