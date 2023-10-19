What is Rohit Sharma’s record against Bangladesh in ODIs?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has displayed wonderful form in the 2023 ODI World Cup so far. He is among the top five leading run-getters in the competition as of now. In three matches, Rohit has notched up 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and an excellent strike rate of 141.83.

The 36-year-old began the World Cup in disappointing fashion as he was dismissed for a duck against Australia in Chennai. However, he has lifted himself brilliantly since then.

He was brutal against Afghanistan in Delhi, clobbering 131 off 84 balls and breaking a number of records along the way. The captain then struck 86 off 63 as India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

Rohit will look to continue his excellent form with the willow when the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Looking at the Indian captain’s record against Bangladesh in ODIs, he has played 16 matches and has scored 738 runs at an average of 56.76 with three hundreds.

The elegant batter starred with 137 off 126 balls in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup in Melbourne. Rohit struck 14 fours and three sixes as the Men in Blue posted 302/6 batting first and then bundled out Bangladesh for 193, registering a thumping win by 109 runs.

Rohit also scored a hundred in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final in Birmingham. On this occasion, Team India were set to chase a target of 265 and got home by nine wickets in 40.1 overs as the opener struck an unbeaten 123 off 129 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and a six.

The prolific Indian batter’s third ODI ton against Bangladesh was registered in Birmingham during the 2019 World Cup. He scored 104 off 92 deliveries as the Men in Blue put up 314/9 batting first and then held Bangladesh to 286, winning the contest by 28 runs.

Rohit’s other significant one-day knocks against Bangladesh include 83* off 104 in the 2018 Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai and 63 off 68 in June 2015 in the Mirpur ODI.

Rohit Sharma’s record against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup

Rohit has an exceptional record against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup. He has played two matches and has scored tons in both of them.

As mentioned earlier, he hammered 137 off 126 balls in the 2015 World Cup clash in Melbourne and 104 off 92 deliveries in the 2019 World Cup match in Birmingham.

The Indian opener has been the Player of the Match in the last two World Cup contests between the two teams. He will be keen to make it three in a row and also complete a hat-trick of tons against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup.