What is Rohit Sharma’s record against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been in fantastic form with the bat in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old is, in fact, the Men in Blue’s leading run-getter in the tournament as of now. In six innings, he has scored 398 runs at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 119.16. Rohit has one hundred, two 80s, and two 40s to his credit.

The Team India skipper will be keen to continue his impressive run with the bat when the hosts face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. If we take a look at Rohit’s record against Sri Lanka in ODIs, we can conclude that he has enjoyed batting against the island nation.

In 51 ODI matches against Sri Lanka, Rohit has scored 1860 runs at an average of 46.50, with six hundreds and a best of 264, which is also his career-best ODI score. The right-handed batter hammered 264 off 173 balls at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2014. The incredible knock featured 33 fours and nine sixes.

Rohit smashed another double ton against Sri Lanka when he scored 208* off 153 balls in Mohali in December 2017. The blazing innings featured 13 fours and as many as 12 sixes as the Men in Blue posted 392/4 batting first. The hosts went on to clinch the game by 141 runs as Sri Lanka folded up for 251/8 in response.

Rohit’s other ODI tons against Sri Lanka are as follows - 101* off 100 balls in Bulawayo (May 2010), 124* off 145 balls in Pallekele (August 2017), 104 off 88 balls in Colombo (August 2017), and 103 off 94 balls in Headingley during the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s record against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup

Rohit has featured in only one ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which was played in Headingley, Leeds on July 6, 2019. It was a memorable encounter for the opener as he scored a sublime 103 off 94 balls and was named Player of the Match as India registered a thumping seven-wicket win.

Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first in the match, but were held to 264/7 as pacer Jasprit Bumrah shone with 3/37. Rohit then struck 14 fours and two sixes in his knock, adding 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111 off 118). The Men in Blue eased to victory in the chase in 43.3 overs.