What is Virat Kohli’s record against England in ODIs?

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. In five innings, he has notched up 354 runs at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.54.

The 34-year-old began the World Cup with a defiant 85 against Australia. In subsequent matches, he has registered scores of 55*, 16, 103* and 95. In fact, he is India’s run-getter in the tournament, heading into their clash against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Speaking of Kohli’s record against England in ODIs, the right-handed batter has played 35 matches, scoring 1340 runs at an average of 43.22, with three hundreds. The numbers are somewhat underwhelming when compared to his overall average of 58.16.

Kohli’s first ODI ton against England came in Cardiff in 2011. He scored 107 of 93 balls and was dismissed hit wicket to Graeme Swann. India lost the game as England chased down 241 with six wickets in hand.

The former India captain scored 112* off 98 balls in Delhi in October 2011. The knock, which featured 16 fours, came in a winning cause as India chased a target of 238 in 36.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The Indian star’s third ODI ton against England came in Pune in January 2017. He scored 122 off 105 balls and shared a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket with Kedar Jadhav (120 off 76). Thanks to the duo, India chased down 351 in 48.1 overs with three wickets in hand.

Some of Kohli’s other prominent knocks against England in the one-day format include 86* in Mumbai (October 2011), 77* in Ranchi (January 2013), 75 in Nottingham (July 2018), 71 in Leeds (July 2018) and 66 in Pune (March 2021).

Virat Kohli’s record against England in the ODI World Cup

Kohli has played two ODI World Cup matches against England and has scored 74 runs at an average of 37.

His first World Cup clash against the Englishmen was during the 2011 edition in India. He was dismissed for 8 off 5 in a high-scoring game in Bengaluru, bowled by Tim Bresnan. Sachin Tendulkar’s 120 lifted India to 338 batting first. However, Andrew Strauss’ 158 saw England tie the match.

Kohli’s second ODI World Cup match against England was in Birmingham in 2019. He scored 66 off 76 balls, but the effort was in vain as India went down by 31 runs while chasing 338.