"When he gets chances, he disappoints" - Fans slam Sanju Samson after he departs cheaply in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the second ODI between India and South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Sai Sudharsan gave India another solid start with a half-century before getting out to Lizaad Williams.

Samson walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were 114/3 in 26.2 overs. It was a brief stay at the crease for him, managing just 12 runs off 23 balls. He was dismissed on the final ball of the 32nd over. He perished while trying to defend a delivery off Beuran Hendricks' bowling. The right-hander could only manage to get an inside edge, which ultimately crashed onto the stumps.

Following the wicket, several fans took to social media to troll Sanju Samson for failing to capitalize on the opportunity. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sanju Samson returned to India's ODI team for the South Africa series following a long absence. He will look to make the most of his chances by making amends in the third and final ODI against the Proteas.

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan slammed half-centuries in 2nd ODI against South Africa

India were off to a shaky start, with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad getting out for just four runs. Sai Sudharsan, who made his debut in the last game, continued his impressive form, notching up his second half-century of the series.

Sudharsan scored 62 runs off 83 balls before losing his wicket to Lizaad Williams. While the middle-order batters failed to get going, skipper KL Rahul played a gutsy knock, contributing 56 runs from 64 deliveries.

At the time of writing, India were struggling at 182/7 in the 42nd over, with Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the middle.

