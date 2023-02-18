"When I see Lyon taking wicket, I miss Rishabh Pant"- Twitter reacts as Australian spinner wrecks India in IND vs AUS 2023 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia due to an unfortunate accident that happened late last year. Pant will remain out of action for the next few months as well.

In his absence, the Indian team seems to be struggling a bit against Nathan Lyon. The veteran Australian spinnner has scalped four wickets so far in the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Delhi.

Lyon has dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer in the first innings. He trapped Rahul and Pujara LBW, while Sharma lost his stumps to the off-spin bowler. Iyer handed a catch to Peter Handscomb off Lyon's bowling after scoring only four runs.

Indian fans on Twitter missed Rishabh Pant in this innings. Here are some of the tweets:

Halsey🇫🇮 @meandmyself017 On a pitch like this, Rishabh Pant would have been a treat to watch On a pitch like this, Rishabh Pant would have been a treat to watch https://t.co/jt0ZHyIKVz

S. @ishantraj51 When i see lyon taking wicket . I miss Rishabh pant !!



When i see lyon taking wicket . I miss Rishabh pant !!https://t.co/3ONDAT0mhd

Avinash @imavinashvk Bro Rishabh Pant, please comeback soon, they are playing Lyon like peak Shane Warne. Bro Rishabh Pant, please comeback soon, they are playing Lyon like peak Shane Warne. https://t.co/8NfSZqbTEO

Mayank Mishra @mayankmishra016 Rishabh Pant watching 3 spinners in Australia's lineup 🙂 Rishabh Pant watching 3 spinners in Australia's lineup 🙂 https://t.co/VuxaH6o0hJ

supremo ` @live4kohli All I'm waiting for Rishabh Pant's comeback in Test cricket !



Comeback soon king Test cricket is missing you. All I'm waiting for Rishabh Pant's comeback in Test cricket ! Comeback soon king Test cricket is missing you. https://t.co/IAv53EO0Dc

Gagan🇮🇳 @1no_aalsi_ Rishabh Pant watching Nathan Lyon taking wickets Rishabh Pant watching Nathan Lyon taking wickets https://t.co/6tUfUn3KhF

Cricket Wala Ladka @cricketwalaldka Rishabh Pant at home watching nathan lyon taking wickets Rishabh Pant at home watching nathan lyon taking wickets https://t.co/w0tD97uO92

El Niño 🇮🇳 @suppandiiii Indian team struggling against Lyon..



Rishabh Pant :

Indian team struggling against Lyon..Rishabh Pant :https://t.co/sWhhZMCYvL

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang



Rishabh Pant

At this very moment, there is one cricketer we wish would have been batting at this very moment.Rishabh Pant At this very moment, there is one cricketer we wish would have been batting at this very moment.Rishabh Pant ❤️https://t.co/2ySVlLjNvE

Rishabh Pant has smashed 7 sixes against Nathan Lyon in international cricket

Nathan Lyon and Rishabh Pant have crossed paths in two Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Pant faced him for the first time in the 2018-19 India vs. Australia series and then went head-to-head with him again two years later.

Lyon has bowled 347 balls to Pant, where the Indian wicket-keeper batter scored 229 runs, smacking 19 fours and seven sixes. Unlike the other Indian batters, Pant did not play defensive cricket against Lyon but instead looked to attack him.

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

In the year 2021, Pant had a magnificent batting average of 95 against Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. He had a strike rate of 64.6, and hit four deliveries from the off-spinner for maximums.

Talking about the ongoing match between India and Australia, the home side has scored 104 runs for the loss of four wickets after 40 overs. India still trail by 159 runs.

