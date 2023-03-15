"When I was signing autographs instead of bills"- Dinesh Karthik shares a throwback photo of himself

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently shared an interesting throwback photograph of his younger self interacting with fans. The wicket-keeping batter last represented Team India during the ICC T20 World 2022 in Australia.

Karthik has played league matches in the tournament. However, team management preferred Rishabh Pant over him in the semifinal, where they lost by ten wickets against England.

Since then, he has not been selected for the Indian team, as the selectors have looked to try out youngsters with the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind. Outside the field, Karthik has kept himself busy by doing commentary for international matches over the recent past, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

On Wednesday, Karthik took to his official Instagram handle to share an old picture of himself signing autographs for fans. He captioned it:

Throwback to the days when I was signing autographs instead of bills 😛🤷🏻‍♂️#Throwback

"I think his batting overshadowed his bowling"- Dinesh Karthik on Axar Patel's performances in BGT 2023 series

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by a 2-1 margin, Dinesh Karthik singled out Axar Patel's batting exploits as one of the major reasons behind India's victory.

The Tamil Nadu-born player heaped praise on Axar Patel's batting performances across the series, saying:

"Without his batting, you wouldn't be 2-1. I think his bowling was good, nothing great this series, but his batting was phenomenal. I think his batting overshadowed his bowling. The only person to get three fifties straightaway. That is a phenomenal achievement, considering where he bats. He was not out in both the innings in the Indore Test.

He added:

"Forget the scores, and leave the results out, just the confidence he had in defence on turning tracks, as a batter when I looked at it, he was without a doubt the best Indian batter in this BGT series by a distance."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 84 in Nagpur.

74 in Delhi.

79 in Ahmedabad



Axar Patel has been the game changer for India with bat in BGT 2023. 84 in Nagpur. 74 in Delhi.79 in Ahmedabad Axar Patel has been the game changer for India with bat in BGT 2023. https://t.co/j2szRgpmDB

The ODI series between India and Australia will commence on March 17 (Friday) in Mumbai.

Poll : 0 votes