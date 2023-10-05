When is India’s first match in the 2023 World Cup?

The 2023 ODI World Cup is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the opening encounter between England and New Zealand. It will not be long before India take center stage as the host nation in a bid to win their third ODI World Cup title.

According to the tournament schedule, Team India are slated to play their first league-stage match on Sunday, October 8, against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue faced Australia in a three-match ODI series during the lead-up to the World Cup, winning the rubber by a 2-1 margin. However, it was Australia who came out as winners by 21 runs when the two sides met in an ODI in Chennai earlier this year.

The Aussies also ended their World Cup preparations with a win over Pakistan in the warm-up leg in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Team India's warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands were washed out due to rain in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

Prior to the highly anticipated India-Australia encounter in the World Cup, the tournament will witness Pakistan facing the Netherlands, Bangladesh taking on Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka flocking horns with South Africa.

Team India will face Afghanistan in their second league-stage match in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Following their high-profile opening contest against Australia, the Men in Blue are scheduled to take on Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After facing Afghanistan, Team India will travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, October 14.

Regarding the tournament, Rohit Sharma said during the captains' press conference on Wednesday, October 4:

“I know what is at stake. The guys who are a part of the team know what is at stake. For us, it is about taking everything out and focussing on what we want to do as a team."

Will Team India end their decade-long ICC silverware drought at the upcoming tournament? Let us know what you think.