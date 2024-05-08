"When Kuldeep is in form, it's fantastic news for India" - Fans hail DC spinner for Player-of-the-Match performance vs RR in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his magical run through IPL 2024 with a Player of the Match performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on May 7. The 29-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 2/25 in four overs in a match that saw both teams score over 200. After DC posted a massive 221/8 in 20 overs, RR mounted a sensational response.

However, Kuldeep's incredible 18th over proved decisive. The chinaman bowler conceded only four runs and picked up two wickets with RR requiring 41 off 18 deliveries. It propelled DC to a 20-run victory and the match-winning showing took his IPL 2024 wickets tally to 14, 7th in the tournament, in only nine games.

With the T20 World Cup to follow after the IPL, fans on Twitter were overjoyed with Kuldeep's impressive form and magnificent performance against RR.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The praises continued for Kuldeep Yadav with one fan saying:

"Kuldeep Yadav shines as the hero for Delhi Capitals! Clinched the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance. When Kuldeep is in form, it's fantastic news for India."

"Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are literally unplayable at the moment. 8 overs sorted in the T20 World Cup," tweeted a fan.

"Kuldeep Yadav deserves more recognition as a bowler. He never let his team down," a fan said.

"Just the length matters for me and that was the plan" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav felt the length has been the key to his success in the ongoing IPL season, especially in the death overs.

Thanks to his heroics, DC has been on a terrific run, winning three out of their last four outings to be in playoff contention. The RR victory took them to fifth on the points table with six wins in 12 games.

At the post-match presentation, a delighted Kuldeep Yadav said:

"It is very important to bowl on a good length and that's the main challenge when I bowl in the death overs. I bowled a couple of seam-up deliveries to read what the batters are doing. Just the length matters for me and that was the plan.

"Whenever we score 200-plus obviously lot of pressure on the bowler and it is also an opportunity to take wickets and I was trying to back my strengths and keep believing."

After being in the bottom two of the standings for the first half of the season, DC has made a stunning comeback. They are now within touching distance of finishing in the top four.

They will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next encounter on Sunday, May 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback