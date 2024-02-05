"When was the last time Bairstow did something in a Test match?" - Fans troll England batter for another flop show on Day 4 of second IND-ENG Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow was trapped LBW by the ever-impressive Jasprit Bumrah for 26 on what turned out to be the final ball of the first session on Day 4 of the second Test.

Coming in after the quick dismissals of Ollie Pope and Joe Root, Bairstow looked comfortable and added 40 runs with Zak Crawley for the fifth wicket. However, both batters fell to close LBW calls in a matter of five deliveries to reduce England to 194/6 while chasing 399.

Bairstow has struggled throughout the series despite getting off to starts in all four innings. The 34-year-old has mustered 98 runs thus far at an average of 24.50 across two Tests.

After incredible success at the start of the Bazball era in mid-2022 with four centuries in five innings, Bairstow has struggled in the red-ball format. Since his return from a leg injury in June last year, the swashbuckling batter has scored only three half-centuries in 13 innings with no centuries to his name.

He also scored only two half-centuries in nine innings during England's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

Fans on Twitter were unimpressed by Bairstow's horrendous form over the past few months, with many questioning the Yorkshireman's place in the England Test side.

Here are the best reactions:

Team India on their way to leveling the five-match Test series against England

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Team India took firm control of the second Test against India at Lunch on the fourth day in Vizag.

England were already up against it, chasing a massive 399 in their final innings to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. However, they finished Day 3 on a solid 67/1 to reignite hopes of a famous win.

Things started brightly for the visitors, with Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed seeing off the initial spell from Jasprit Bumrah. Yet, the Indian spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin struck back with the wickets of Rehan, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root in relatively quick succession.

At 154/4, an early end seemed to be on the cards, but a second half-century in the match from Crawley kept them afloat, taking them to 194/4 with only a few minutes left to Lunch.

Unfortunately, the double strike in back-to-back overs from Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah all but finished their hopes of pulling off the record run chase in India.

Skipper Ben Stokes is still to open his account and will likely be joined by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes as England resume on 194/6, requiring a further 205 runs to win.

