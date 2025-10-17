When was the last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played an international match under a different captain before AUS vs IND 2025 series? 

Team India are ushering into a new era under Shubman Gill after a fruitful leadership regime of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which spanned nearly a decade. Although the Men in Blue have had several captains amid a packed international calendar over the years, it has been a considerable while since the veteran duo played under the leadership of a different player apart from themselves.

Virat Kohli led India across all formats from 2017 to late 2021, while Rohit Sharma's reign lasted until the 2025 Champions Trophy. As a result, the last time the pair played under a different captain was during MS Dhoni's last match as full-time captain.

The legendary wicket-keeper had resigned as ODI captain in January 2017, and his last match, also his 200th game as leader, came during the home series finale against New Zealand at home on October 29, 2016, in Vizag.

With the series level 2-2 ahead of the fifth ODI, India opted to bat first. Featuring together as pure batters, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored fifties, while sharing a 79-run partnership for the second wicket. Trent Boult dismissed The Hitman for 70, while Ish Sodhi got the better of the soon-to-be captain shortly after for 65.

MS Dhoni signed off as skipper on the highest of notes as New Zealand were bowled out for just 79 while attempting to chase down the 270-run target. Wrist spinner Amit Mishra shone with a five-wicket haul as only three Blackcaps batters recorded double figures.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play under Shubman Gill in the AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Virat Kohli has played under different captains since quitting captaincy after the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, and the 2021-22 tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma, however, has largely played as captain across formats in recent years, with the notable exception being the recent seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he features under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Shubman Gill will officially kick-start his ODI captaincy career with the series opener against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 19.

