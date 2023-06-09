"When life puts you down, stand up like Rahane" - Fans hail Ajinkya Rahane for valiant 89 in WTC final

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane played a heroic 89-run knock against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval and kept India alive in the contest. His partnership with Shardul Thakur has given Team India a new lease of life on Day 3 of the WTC final.
Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Rahane was named in India's WTC final squad and many felt that perhaps his IPL form was taken into account. Few also had their doubts about whether the veteran batter could play a crucial knock under pressure.
However, Ajinkya Rahane has proved his doubters wrong and in some style too and Team India fans on Twitter were thrilled to see him make a fantastic comeback.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur give some sort of fightback from India
India lost the wicket of KS Bharat on just the second delivery of Day 3 and it seemed like the Aussies would bundle them out in a hurry. However, that wasn't to be as Ajinkya Rahane was then joined by Shardul Thakur and the duo battled it out in the middle.
The unique part about their partnership was that both batters didn't shy away from putting away the loose deliveries. This gave the Australian skipper something to think about and they had to keep changing their plans. With a combination of aggression and luck, India managed to get to 260/6 at Lunch on Day 3.
Australia managed to pick up the remaining four wickets after Lunch and bowled India out for 296, having a pretty healthy lead of 173 runs. While Rohit Sharma and co. would be disappointed with their batting performance yesterday, their lower-order resistance has given them some hope in what seemed to be a one-way traffic in the WTC final.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.