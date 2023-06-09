"When life puts you down, stand up like Rahane" - Fans hail Ajinkya Rahane for valiant 89 in WTC final

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane played a heroic 89-run knock against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval and kept India alive in the contest. His partnership with Shardul Thakur has given Team India a new lease of life on Day 3 of the WTC final.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Rahane was named in India's WTC final squad and many felt that perhaps his IPL form was taken into account. Few also had their doubts about whether the veteran batter could play a crucial knock under pressure.

However, Ajinkya Rahane has proved his doubters wrong and in some style too and Team India fans on Twitter were thrilled to see him make a fantastic comeback.

Here are some of the reactions:

Well played and Welcome back rahane



Rahane always comes out clutch under pressure, He was the one who started the bgt comeback in 2021 with that Melbourne 100
Well played and Welcome back rahane
#INDvsAUS

Some 80s 90s are much important than Hundreds .

Classy cricket shots coupled with great attitude displayed beautifully by

#Rahane & Lord #shardul
Well Played Jinks 🤍
#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023

Striking in ipl2023 at ~170 strike rate and

Now in WTC final at oval made 89(129) made when Ind were at 71/4.

Incredible innings.

#INDvsAUS
When life puts you down, we should stand up like Rahane .

i strongly feel someone should make a documentary film on ajinkya rahane

#ICCWTC2023
Rahane IPL 2.0 scored far more quickly. Rahane Tests 2.0 played the ball much later & far more off the back foot. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Rahane missed a well deserved century. What a knock he has played !!

Such a brave performance from Ajinkya Rahane... Atleast someone showed intent!!!

Ajinkya Rahane took a blow to his finger but he kept fighting and gave Team India some hope in WTC Final
Some 80's and 90s are better than Hundred

#INDvAUS #WTCFinal2023
We needed more from him. Still it is pretty amazing inning by AJINKYA RAHANE. He scored 89 in 129 balls with 11 fours and a six. An inning that can give us little hope to save this match. Well played Jinx 🔥🔥

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur give some sort of fightback from India

India lost the wicket of KS Bharat on just the second delivery of Day 3 and it seemed like the Aussies would bundle them out in a hurry. However, that wasn't to be as Ajinkya Rahane was then joined by Shardul Thakur and the duo battled it out in the middle.

The unique part about their partnership was that both batters didn't shy away from putting away the loose deliveries. This gave the Australian skipper something to think about and they had to keep changing their plans. With a combination of aggression and luck, India managed to get to 260/6 at Lunch on Day 3.

Australia managed to pick up the remaining four wickets after Lunch and bowled India out for 296, having a pretty healthy lead of 173 runs. While Rohit Sharma and co. would be disappointed with their batting performance yesterday, their lower-order resistance has given them some hope in what seemed to be a one-way traffic in the WTC final.

