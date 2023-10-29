Where to watch India vs England 2023 World Cup match for free?

Team India will take on England in Match 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The day-night game will be the sixth match for both teams in the competition. While India are yet to lose a match in the 2023 World Cup, England have tasted victory in only one of their games.

The Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign with an impressive six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Since then, they have registered triumphs over Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Team India also broke their jinx against New Zealand in ICC events in Dharamsala, registering a hard-fought four-wicket win.

Things have been completely different for England. After the nine-wicket thumping at the hands of New Zealand, they beat Bangladesh, but have since lost three games in a row. In their previous match against Sri Lanka, they were bowled out for a paltry 156. The Lankans chased down the total with ease.

IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs England 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India. In fact, cricket fans would be extremely thrilled as all games of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs England 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs England 2023 World Cup match in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, viewers who have subscribed to Star Sports can follow live action of the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs England match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the match will begin at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup

Following the match against the England on Sunday, India will play three more games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. Here is the schedule of India’s remaining matches:

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST