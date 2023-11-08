"Who compared this fraud with No.1 ODI batter Gill?" - Twitter trolls Harry Brook for another failure in the ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

England's young sensation Harry Brook continued his torrid run in white-ball cricket with a 16-ball 11 against the Netherlands in Pune on November 8.

With England's semi-final hopes finished following the 33-run defeat to Australia, England brought back the 24-year-old into the playing XI for the first time since the South Africa clash. However, Brook failed yet again, wasting a golden opportunity to score big runs on an excellent batting wicket with 28 overs remaining.

A controversial late inclusion to the England World Cup squad for the experienced Jason Roy, the right-handed batter has endured a dismal tournament. In the five games played, Brook has scored only 139 runs at an average of less than 28 with a lone half-century.

For all his heroics in red-ball cricket, evidenced by his 62.15 average in 12 games, Harry Brook has struggled massively in the ODI format. In 11 50-over outings for England, the Yorkshire batter averages a horrendous 23.81 with no tons and two half-centuries.

Following two glorious boundaries to have his innings underway, Brook top-edged a short delivery from medium-pacer Bas de Leede to be caught at the deep square leg region.

With England already enduring a miserable World Cup, sitting at the bottom of the points table, fans on Twitter were quick to pounce on Harry Brook's repeated failures in ODIs.

England and Netherlands battle it out for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy

The two sides still have plenty to play for at the closing stages of the World Cup.

The two bottom feeders of the 2023 World Cup entered their respective penultimate league-stage games with plenty to play for. While England have won only one out of their seven games, the Netherlands have done one better with two wins in as many outings.

England have officially been eliminated from semi-final contention, but the Dutch side can still qualify with a miracle. However, more importantly, both teams are in desperate need of a win to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

With only the top eight teams of the points table being eligible to participate in the tournament referred to as the mini World Cup, the match is a virtual must-win for both teams, particularly England.

Winning the toss and batting first, the defending champions were off to a rollicking start before Jonny Bairstow was dismissed with the score on 48 after seven overs. Joe Root threw away another good start for 28, and Dawid Malan was run out when well-set on 87 off 74 deliveries to leave England 139/3 in 22 overs.

Wickets continued to tumble, with Brook, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali falling cheaply to leave England in trouble at 192/6 in the 36th over.

However, a defiant Ben Stokes was finally given company with fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes as the duo stitched together a half-century partnership to save England the blushes.

Following the resurrection, England are now set for a strong finish at 246/6 in 44 overs, with Stokes batting on 58 and Woakes on 31.