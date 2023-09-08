"Who invited him" - Fans react as Babar Azam makes 'Fab Five' in new ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is one of the batters to feature in the "Fab Five" batters in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promo by official broadcaster Star Sports.

The list also included the likes of Virat Kohli (India), Kame Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), and Joe Root (England), the batters who make the coveted 'Fab Four'. It was first coined by late New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe.

While Babar has carved a niche with his exploits across formats, he was subjected to trolling on social media soon after the new World Cup promo went live. Here are some of the top reactions:

Notably, Babar Azam currently occupies the top spot in the ICC Men's Rankings for batters in ODI cricket. The Pakistan captain has chalked up 5370 runs in 106 ODIs, including 19 tons and 28 fifties. He has a brilliant average of 59.01 under his belt.

Babar Azam and company to take on India on Sunday

The Babar Azam-led side have enjoyed a dominant run so far in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. They will be keen to cash in on the momentum when they lock horns with arch-rivals India in the third match of the Super Fours.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

India and Pakistan competed against each other in the group stage as well. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the encounter was washed out due to rain after the first innings, resulting in both sides taking home one point each.

The Men in Green were off to a sensational start against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. They had their opponents reeling at 66/4 early on.

There was a shift in momentum in the middle overs following Hardik Pandya's (87) and Ishan Kishan's (82) important knocks. The two saved India the blushes, helping them score a 266-run total despite a shaky start.

There was no further play possible due to incessant rain, forcing the umpires to call off the match.