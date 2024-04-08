"Why is Dhoni still playing?"- Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni dropping simple catch off Andre Russell in CSK-KKR IPL 2024 clash

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni spilled a fairly straightforward catch behind the stumps off dangerman Andre Russell in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 8.

A slow off-cutter by Mustafizur Rahman took Russell's outside edge and went at a comfortable speed and height to Dhoni. However, the 42-year-old stretched his right hand and put down the regulation catch.

Thankfully for CSK, the miss did not prove costly as the big-hitting West Indian got out soon for a run-a-ball 10.

Dhoni has been in fine keeping form thus far this season, especially against the spinners despite the reduction in his agility. It is worth remembering that he underwent knee surgery during the off-season after playing with the injury in the 2023 season that ended with CSK triumphing for a fifth time.

However, fans on Twitter did not take too kindly to Dhoni spilling a fairly regulation chance that could have proved costly.

Here are some of the reactions:

"It is quite annoying that a straightforward dropped catch by Dhoni is framed by commentators as a sign of his mortality, when Dhoni has in fact dropped 9 catches since 2021 in IPL. His efficiency is not v. bad, but it is ridiculous to say it is a very rare event," said a fan.

"Seems all the butter that these commentators apply while talking about Dhoni is stuck in his hands now. Man is literally spilling every catch," another fan said.

"Dhoni dropped a catch and there is a complete silence amongst commentators as if nothing happened," a fan said.

CSK produce outstanding bowling performance to stiffle KKR

The Dhoni drop was a minor blip in an otherwise superlative bowling and fielding performance by CSK in their crucial encounter against KKR.

Coming off back-to-back losses, CSK were immediately up and running when Tushar Deshpande removed Phil Salt off the first delivery of the game. After a 56-run second-wicket partnership between Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi was finally broken by Ravindra Jadeja, the floodgates opened.

KKR slipped from 56/1 in the 7th over to 85/5 in 11.5 overs, thanks to Jadeja's three-wicket haul. Shreyas Iyer tried to hold the innings together with a 32-ball 34 as KKR finished on a mediocre 137/9 in 20 overs.

While Jadeja was the star of the show with figures of 3/18, CSK also had terrific contributions from Deshpande (3/33) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22). KKR were one of only two teams along with RR to be unbeaten coming into this contest.