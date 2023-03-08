Create

"Why every time in Nora Fatehi pose?" - Twitter reacts as Steve Smith and other players assess Ahmedabad pitch ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 4th Test

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 08, 2023 16:54 IST
Australia Tour of India Training Session
Australia Tour of India Training Session (Image: Getty)

The Ahmedabad pitch for the fourth Test of the India vs. Australia series has sparked a debate on social media platforms. Both India and Australia have assessed the pitch for the Test, which will start tomorrow, and it looks like the best batting surface offered for this series so far.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series took place on spin-friendly pitches in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore. All three matches had spin-friendly tracks and ended inside three days only.

India won the first two Tests, while the third game ended in Australia's favor. After the third Test, the International Cricket Council rated the Indore pitch as 'poor'.

Fans expected another spin-friendly pitch for the Ahmedabad Test match, but the deck apparently looks good for batting. On that note, here are some of the top Twitter reactions on the pitch and the players assessing the wicket.

Smith said "Looks like this is the best pitch for batting in this series" https://t.co/hz58bsasGB
@CricCrazyJohns Why every time in nora fatehi pose ?
Boundaries have been brought in a LONG way. Confirmation they have picked the pitch on the far (eastern) side of the ground for the Ahmedabad Test #INDvAUS https://t.co/mCiOvZDpdz
Two years ago similar things were said about Ahmedabad pitch. The pitch looked nice and hard, green..and England played 3 seamers and one spinner for the Pink-ball TestAnd the match ended in just about 15 hours of play. Better to judge the pitch in the first hour of play.
Pitch perfect?Steve Smith, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland inspect the pitch. #Ahmedabad #NarendraModiStadium #India #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/XvkpblMJzf
This is the Ahmedabad pitch for 4th Test match between India vs Australia. https://t.co/sEU6cNCRUY
4 different venues, 4 different types of pitches. Will the Ahmedabad pitch be the same as other pitches? #Cricket #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #Ahmedabad https://t.co/UrJB7YOhO7
First look at the pitch in Ahmedabad, thanks to @collinsadam.#INDvAUS https://t.co/zmbVNnJCcM
AHMEDABAD PITCH ⤵️“We are going to go for a sporting wicket for this Test. On the central square, we have both types of pitches – black and red (soils). It will soon be decided on which type of track the Test will be played”(GCA source to Indian Express)#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS https://t.co/1mb19f7nF9
Rahul Dravid closely looking at the Ahmedabad pitch. https://t.co/vEjh9hAY6C
@SPORTYVISHAL Latest Pic from Ahmedabad Stadium......are they gonna provide green pitch? https://t.co/52Fgz4pt63

"Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball" - Steve Smith on Ahmedabad pitch ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 4th Test

Australian skipper Steve Smith, meanwhile, has shared his views on the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the fourth Test of the series against India. Speaking to reporters at a press conference before the fourth Test, Smith said:

"This wicket may be a little bit different. I just had a look at it then. Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball or the first day but I do think it will spin as the game goes on. So yeah, there might be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket."

The Test will begin at 9:30 am IST tomorrow morning. It will be interesting to see how the pitch in Ahmedabad plays during the Test match. India need to win the Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

