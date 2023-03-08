"Why every time in Nora Fatehi pose?" - Twitter reacts as Steve Smith and other players assess Ahmedabad pitch ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 4th Test

The Ahmedabad pitch for the fourth Test of the India vs. Australia series has sparked a debate on social media platforms. Both India and Australia have assessed the pitch for the Test, which will start tomorrow, and it looks like the best batting surface offered for this series so far.
The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series took place on spin-friendly pitches in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore. All three matches had spin-friendly tracks and ended inside three days only.
India won the first two Tests, while the third game ended in Australia's favor. After the third Test, the International Cricket Council rated the Indore pitch as 'poor'.
Fans expected another spin-friendly pitch for the Ahmedabad Test match, but the deck apparently looks good for batting. On that note, here are some of the top Twitter reactions on the pitch and the players assessing the wicket.
"Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball" - Steve Smith on Ahmedabad pitch ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 4th Test
Australian skipper Steve Smith, meanwhile, has shared his views on the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the fourth Test of the series against India. Speaking to reporters at a press conference before the fourth Test, Smith said:
"This wicket may be a little bit different. I just had a look at it then. Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball or the first day but I do think it will spin as the game goes on. So yeah, there might be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket."
The Test will begin at 9:30 am IST tomorrow morning. It will be interesting to see how the pitch in Ahmedabad plays during the Test match. India need to win the Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final.