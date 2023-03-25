"Why wasn't I asked such questions"- Fans react to the viral Virat Kohli question asked in a 9th standard English paper

Virat Kohli's sensational return to form ever since the Asia Cup last year has been a great example of determination and perseverance. This example has been used as a case study in many places and an example of the same was seen when an English question paper of 9th standard had a question regarding Kohli's comeback.

The photo of the question paper has gone viral, where it has a photo of Virat Kohli celebrating his 71st international hundred and the question being asked is to describe the picture in about 100-120 words.

Fans on Twitter, particularly those of Virat Kohli, were thrilled to see such a question in an exam paper and wondered how they would have approached it had it come in one of their exams. Here are some of the reactions:

happy merchant @fcharmanpreet 🏼 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Aise paper set krne waale teachers chahiye humein toh ek Bachcha park mein khelne ka picture de diya jaata tha



Aise paper set krne waale teachers chahiye humein toh ek Bachcha park mein khelne ka picture de diya jaata tha👍🏼 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sambit @iamskn_71

Better to organise an essay writing competition on this particular image twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…



Can't be described in 100-200 wordsBetter to organise an essay writing competition on this particular image 😁 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Nidhi 🦋☀️🌷 @moonpretty18 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…



If I was in 9th class and I got this question meine supplement lelekar bhardena itna likhti itna likhti ma'am ko pagal kardeti 😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…



Why wasn't I asked such questions in 9th standard 😭 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Garima Singh Rajput @Yashraj64514652



I wish this question had come in my exam, I can easily write 10 pages. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Rishu @RishuRolex



If I attempt this one, I'm sure I'll run out of time for rest of the paper. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

75 @vpv_82



If these are the questions in exams...easily becoming the topper twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

A @SQD05 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…



Can write paragraph on it. 😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Indian Cricket 🇮🇳🏏 @Indiancric_



Isse question mere time pe kyu nahi aaye 🥲 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Nikhil @Nikhil_cric18



I can write a novel on this. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Virat Kohli keen to get back to his best in IPL 2023

In a video posted by RCB recently, Virat Kohli spoke about how the past few months have been for him ever since he broke the century jinx against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

He is hopeful that he will produce his best cricket for RCB in the IPL 2023 season. Here's what he said:

"I am just back to playing the way I do. There's still a lot of room to get to my best which hopefully happens in the IPL if I am able to get to the level I want to play at and help the team and it will be exciting."

Kohli also opened up on the importance of switching off from the game and how it helped him gain an important perspective on life. He added:

"It was about rediscovering my love for the game and I could do that only after I could step away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was absolutely exhausted and I needed to connect to myself as a human first and not judge myself constantly and keep myself under scrutiny all the time."

Kohli will look to improve his performance from the previous IPL season for RCB, where he scored just 341 runs from 16 games.

