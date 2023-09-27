Why is Ishan Kishan not playing today's IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

Ishan Kishan will miss the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot today due to a viral fever.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss confirmed the wicketkeeper-batter's absence and the reason behind it. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also released a statement regarding the same.

"Update: Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness," the BCCI statement said.

India were already down to 13 men in the squad with some of the players going home due to personal reasons. Kishan's absence affected the situation further, with the BCCI roping in four local players to help in carrying drinks and be available as fielding substitutes.

"Additionally, four local state players Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match," the statement added.

Kishan has had a topsy-turvy last few months with regards to his batting position. He was seen as a designated opening backup but Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's absence meant India gave him a chance in the middle order.

The southpaw had mixed results, starting with a brilliant 82 against Pakistan but followed by no half-century in the next five chances. Shreyas and Rahul returned recently and showed great form with the bat, almost solidifying their places in the middle-order.

With Shubman Gill rested for the dead rubber, Kishan was expected to once again bat at the top of the order. He could have proved his versatility once again but now would likely have to wait for a few games in the World Cup to get his chance.

Who has replaced Ishan Kishan in India's 11 for the 3rd ODI vs Australia?

Due to a shortage of players, India don't have any openers in the playing 11.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are both capable of doing the job if needed but as India are bowling first, we'll have to wait and see who partners Rohit Sharma at the top.