Why are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj not playing today's India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

India have made a host of changes for their dead-rubber clash against Bangladesh on Friday, including leaving out pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Both have been given much-needed rest after playing Pakistan and Sri Lanka on back-to-back days earlier this week. Although Siraj has been mostly fit this year, Bumrah is playing only his second series since returning from a 10-month injury layoff. They will almost certainly be back for the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also hinted at rotating the squad, hours after India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka that helped them qualify for the final.

"We have an opportunity to give the rest of the players a chance to play. So definitely it is open. I think the captain will announce it tomorrow (Friday). But it is an option as we have already qualified (for the final), so we will see tomorrow," he said.

Neither of them is among the top wicket-takers in the tournament but have done their job well. Bumrah has only picked three wickets from two innings but those were big ones - Imam ul Haq against Pakistan and Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis against Sri Lanka.

Siraj, meanwhile, took three wickets against Nepal and offered good control with the ball in the powerplay against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in India's playing 11 vs Bangladesh?

India have brought in experienced campaigner Mohammed Shami to replace Bumrah as they did against Nepal when the latter went home for personal reasons.

Shami bowled a frugal spell and also took a wicket. In three past matches against Bangladesh, he has seven wickets at an average of 22.14.

Prasidh Krishna has replaced Siraj. The skiddy fast-bowler was also sidelined due to injury for a long time and only recently made his comeback. He picked up four wickets in the two T20Is against Ireland before the Asia Cup as well.