In what captain Rohit Sharma described as a tactical change, Shardul Thakur has been left out of India's squad for today's Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been brought into the team as his replacement.

Thakur didn't do much wrong on Monday, the reserve day for Sunday's match against Pakistan. He didn't get a chance to bat in the first innings but picked up the critical wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the second essay.

Even on that pitch, spinners looked more threatening than pacers. India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked a five-wicket haul, which included wickets of Fakhar Zaman and most of the Pakistani middle-order.

"The wicket looks a little different, it is dryer and so, we've brought in Axar Patel for Shardul Thakur," Rohit said at the toss.

India making just one change here despite the short turn-around after the Pakistan clash would have surprised a lot of people. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, among other players, have come to this tournament after injuries, and resting them would have made sense.

But Rohit and company keeping most of their first team intact for this match indicates the importance they are giving to this game. A win here would all but take them through to the final.

Shardul Thakur's replacement, Axar Patel's ODI record vs Sri Lanka

Axar Patel is a brilliant replacement for Shardul, especially if the track is as dry as Rohit envisaged. He's more than capable to bowl 10 overs and would also be a handy batter down the order.

He has played 52 ODIs for India and 12 of them have come against Sri Lanka, the most for him against any opponent. In these, he has bagged 18 wickets at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 32.72.

Axar has also batted six times against Sri Lanka, scoring 69 runs at 23, striking at 116.95.