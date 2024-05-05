"Why are you in the team?" - Fans react as CSK send Santner & Shardul ahead of MS Dhoni in IPL 2024 game against PBKS

Fans took to social media to react after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sent the likes of Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur ahead of MS Dhoni in their ongoing IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 6.

It was widely expected that Dhoni would walk out after Moeen Ali's dismissal in the 13th over, who was the fifth CSK batter to depart. However, Mitchell Santner came in next. And much to the surprise and disappointment of the fans, Shardul was sent in after Santner's dismissal in the 16th over.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X (formerly Twitter) following MS Dhoni's delayed entry to the crease against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Sunday:

"MS Dhoni why are you in the team ? Just to sell CSK jerseys .. if you are sending Santner and Shardul ahead of you, you don't deserve to be in the team. Don't tarnish your legacy. Hang up your boots," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Dhoni, is he the biggest slogger, or is it Shardul Thakur? If it's Dhoni, then he should step up and come in earlier when the team needs him. I think he could have come in before Santner," another fan mentioned.

Expand Tweet

"167 #shardul and #despandae. Let’s start packing the belongings from Dharamshala. Seriously don’t understand why Dhoni sending everyone in before him. Answers pls @Ruutu1331 @ChennaiIPL," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"What's the point of Mitchell Santner & Shardul Thakur coming ahead of Dhoni when the team is in trouble and needed some runs?" another fan questioned.

"I'm sorry but if Dhoni isn't fit enough to come ahead of Santner and Shardul then he should genuinely sit out.. he's doing disservice to his franchise!!" a fan boldly proclaimed.

"Dhoni coming ahead of Shardul would've at least prevented us an embarrassment," another fan expressed.

CSK have been highly inconsistent in IPL 2024

With five wins and five losses in the ten matches they have played so far, the Chennai Super Kings have been highly inconsistent in the ongoing IPL. They are currently fifth in the points table with ten points.

With the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad placed in comparatively better positions with 12 points from 10 matches each, the Men in Yellow's playoff hopes will take a severe blow if they fail to beat PBKS.

Next up, they will face the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback