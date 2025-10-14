Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir turned 44 on Tuesday, October 14. The senior men's team beat the West Indies 2-0 as well and gave their coach a perfect birthday gift.Having lost their last home series 0-3 against New Zealand, this series win would have come as a huge relief for Gautam Gambhir. The left-hander achieved tremendous success as a player and is now doing well as a coach. India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup 2025 under him as well.Gambhir played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India. He scored 4154 Test runs with nine hundreds, 5238 ODI runs with 11 hundreds. The left-hander also played memorable match-winning knocks during he 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 World Cup final.On his 44th birthday, wishes poured in from several of his former teammates.&quot;Wishing a very happy birthday to the one who was Gambhir when he played for India and now even more Gambhir while coaching for India! Lots of love brother ❤️ Keep up the great work and have a lovely year ahead!,&quot; Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.Below are wishes from some other former Indian cricketers -Screenshot of Harbhajan Singh's Instagram storyScreenshot of Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram storyScreenshot of Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram storyGautam Gambhir's next big challenge awaits in AustraliaGautam Gambhir will not have a lot of turnaround time for his next assignment. Post the West Indies series, the Indian team is set to travel to Australia for a limited-overs tour. They will play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under beginning October 19.The Men in Blue have done well in white-ball cricket under Gambhir. This will be Shubman Gill's first series as ODI captain as well. Having won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, there will be high expectations from the Indian team across formats.Playing Australia in Australia will always be challenging. Under Gautam Gambhir, India have won nine out of their 12 ODIs so far. In T20Is, they have won 20 out of their 22 games. Therefore, he has had a solid record in white-ball cricket as India's coach to date.