Women's ODI Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs USA, Match 3

Scotland Women locked horns with the USA Women in the third match of the UAE Women's ODI Tri-Series 2024 on Sunday. This day-night match took place at ICC Academy, Dubai.

Scotland emerged victorious and ended the series on a high note. As a result, it improved their net run rate to 1.450 and further added to their points tally on the top of the leaderboard.

Registering the second consecutive win of the series, Kathyrn Bryce's women retained the top spot on the points table. They now boast four points whereas, the USA Women, who encountered their second consecutive defeat of the series, still jumped a place.

They were unable to score any points throughout the series. However, a slightly better NRR places them a spot above Papua New Guinea.

Although PNG have two points under their belt from one win, a heavy defeat to Scotland during their last outing toppled their NRR to -0.562. Scotland won by a decent margin of 104 runs.

Scotland Women registers second consecutive win in the UAE Women’s ODI Tri-Series 2024

Talking about the match, Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a score of 251 on the board. Sarah Bryce played a wonderful knock of 84 runs, also being the top run-getter of the tournament with 104 runs from two games. USA bowlers bowled well, bagging seven wickets with Aditiba Chudasama and Jessica Willathgamuwa pocketing two wickets for 41 runs from ten overs.

During the USA's chase, they had a poor start with wickets falling at regular intervals and losing six wickets inside 30 overs costing them the game. Both the opener Disha Dhingra scored 23, and her batting partner Pooja Ganesh fell cheaply for a duck. Gargi Bhogle was the top-scorer for their side adding 35 and the rest failed to contribute decently.

Scotland's bowlers showed resilience restricting them to 210/9. Abtaha Maqsood owns massive credits for pocketing a four-wicket haul. She was awarded player of the match for her efforts to stop the run flow and pick four crucial wickets.

Chloe Abel and Rachel Slater were also amazing picking two and one wickets, respectively, at impressive economy rates of below four.

