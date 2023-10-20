Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2 (October 20)

A total of 17 games were played on Day 2 of the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023, resulting in some thrilling results and outcomes. Railways entered this year’s campaign on the back of a hat-trick of title wins in the last three editions.

37 teams are divided into five different groups in this year's competition. On that note, let's take a look at the standings of all five groups after Day 2 of the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023.

Punjab leads all the way in Group A

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Moving to Group A, Punjab and Haryana secured back-to-back victories against Sikkim and Bihar, placing them at the top two positions on the table. Railways got back to winning ways against Assam after their initial encounter got washed out due to rain.

Jharkhand's most recent game against Tripura ended without a result after rain spoilt the play post-first innings. Assam, Bihar, and Sikkim are the three sides that bagged consecutive defeats and are occupying the bottom three spots in the standings in Group A.

Karnataka, Saurashtra, and Bengal bag the top three spots in Group B

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Shifting our attention to Group B, Karnataka, Saurashtra, and Bengal recorded their second consecutive victories against Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Chandigarh respectively.

Uttar Pradesh got back to winning ways after suffering a defeat in their initial game. Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya are yet to bag a win, suffering consecutive defeats in this particular group.

Group C dominated by Baroda

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Delving into details of Group C, Baroda, and Mumbai continued their winning momentum to bag their second win of the season. Gujarat bagged their first win of the edition in their first game against Mizoram.

Unfortunately, Maharashtra and Delhi are the other teams that faced defeats in the Group against Baroda and Mumbai respectively. Currently, Baroda is topping the standings with eight points at an NRR of 2.501.

Kerala dominates Group D

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

In Group D, Kerala and Chhattisgarh registered victories against Goa and Manipur respectively to settle with the top two positions.

Uttarakhand and HP bagged defeats with Goa and Manipur suffering their second consecutive defeats. Kerala is the current group leader with eight points and a net run rate of 0.763.

Madhya Pradesh strengthens pole position in Group E

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad picked up victories in Group E against J&K and Odisha respectively. Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha suffered defeats with Nagaland registering a win in their first game of the season.

MP-W is leading the standings in this particular group with a net run rate of 2.956 and eight valuable points.