Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals: Schedule, venues, IST timings and live streaming details

Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets in match number 26 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25. With the win, the Aussies confirmed their place at the top of the points table. They will face now face India in the second semifinal on October 30, while England and South Africa will meet in the first semifinal on October 29.

Australia Women elected to field first after winning the toss in Indore against the Proteas on Saturday. Leg spinner Alana King produced a sensational spell of 7-18 from seven overs, which included two maidens, as South Africa were bundled out for 97 in just 24 overs. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for the Proteas with 31, while Sinalo Jafta made 29, but none of the others managed to make an impact.

In the chase, Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield for five and Ellyse Perry for a duck. However, Georgia Voll (38*) and Beth Mooney (42) combined to ensure an easy win for Australia in 16.5 overs.

Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals schedule

England will take on South Africa in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29. England are currently in third place, with nine points from six matches. They will take on New Zealand in their last league game of Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The Proteas are in second position, with 10 points from seven matches.

In the second semifinal, hosts India will meet Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Australia finished the league stage as table-toppers, with 13 points from seven games, while India are fourth, with six points from six games. India will take on Bangladesh in their last league match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

October 29: 1st semifinal, England Women vs South Africa Women, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (3:00 PM IST)

October 30: 2nd semifinal, Australia Women vs India Women, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai (3:00 PM IST)

Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals: Live Telecast and live streaming in India

In India, the live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The live streaming of the knockout games can be followed on the JioHotstar app and website. Live coverage of the matches begins at 2:00 PM, while the toss will be at 2:30 PM.

