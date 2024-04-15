"Won’t be surprised if SunRisers goes on to score 300 or above this season" - Fans hail SRH for record-breaking batting performance vs RCB in IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did their reputation of being record-breakers with the bat no harm as they thwarted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all around the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.

Reeling from losing their last four outings, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis asked SRH to bat first on a traditionally flat Bengaluru wicket. And the SRH batters did not disappoint, scoring an IPL record 287/3 in 20 overs. They bettered their own mark of 277/3 set earlier this season against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 2023 World Cup final hero Travis Head laid into the toothless RCB attack from the get-go, scoring his maiden IPL century off 39 deliveries. His knock of 102 (41) featured an incredible nine boundaries and eight maximums.

Yet, that was not the only battering the RCB bowlers were treated to, as Heinrich Klaasen helped himself to a scintillating 31-ball 67 with two boundaries and seven sixes.

SRH's total of 287 was not just the highest IPL total but also the second highest in all T20s to Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2023 Asian Games.

Fans on Twitter were understandably excited by SRH's destructive batting performance that also saw the most no. of sixes in an IPL innings at 22. Here are some of the best reactions:

The praise for SRH's incredible performance continued with one fan saying:

"SRH deserve the 2024 trophy. Hope they will get."

"SRH playing video game? reacted a fan.

"Just a reminder, SRH face RCB again on 25th April at Hyderabad," said a fan cheekily.

RCB begin strong in pursuit of improbable run-chase

Despite the mauling from the SRH batters, RCB have begun their run-chase in style, reaching the 50-run mark in under 4 overs.

Chasing what will be the highest successful total in IPL history, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored several boundaries to set the ball rolling. RCB is in virtual must-win territory, sitting at the bottom of the table with only two points in six games.

Their lone victory came in a massive run-chase of 177 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue. Meanwhile, SRH will be looking to make it three consecutive wins after starting the season losing two of their first three outings.

As things stand, RCB are 64/0 in five overs, with the Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli blazing away on 38 off 17 and skipper Faf du Plessis on 32 from 13 deliveries.

