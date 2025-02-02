"Won U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, crushed England, what a day for Indian cricket"- Fans react as India win IND vs ENG T20I series by 4-1 

The Indian men's cricket team cruised to a 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20I of the series. Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India scored 247/9 in their 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent century from Abhishek Sharma.

In reply, the England team was bowled out for just 97 runs in 10.3 overs. Opener Phil Salt fought like a lone warrior for England, scoring a half-century. However, he received zero support from the other batters as India bamboozled the English outfit.

It was a memorable day for Indian cricket fans because India's women's U-19 team won the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup earlier in the day. They beat South Africa's U-19 women's team by nine wickets in the final.

Reacting to the Indian teams' performances, a fan wrote on X:

"Won U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, crushed England, what a day for Indian cricket!"

Another fan pointed out how Suryakumar Yadav continued the legacy of handing trophies to youngsters and wrote:

"Suryakumar Yadav handed the Trophy to Harshit & Jurel. The legacy continues from Dhoni to Kohli to Rohit to Surya."

Another fan joked that England scored 97 runs at the Wankhede Stadium as a tribute to India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who scored 97 at the same venue in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka.

"England's tribute to Gambhir," the fan wrote while sharing an image of the scorecard.

"Varun Chakravarthy is turning out to be our cheat code in T20I cricket"- Fans praise Indian spinner's solid performance

Another player who starred in India's series win was Varun Chakravarthy, who took 14 wickets in five matches, including two in Mumbai. He was named the Player of the Series for his performances.

Praising him, a fan tweeted after the match:

"Varun Chakravarthy is turning out to be our cheat code in T20I cricket. Well deserved Player of the Series."

Another fan praised Abhishek Sharma, saying that he showed England the real meaning of Bazball cricket.

"Abhishek Sharma showed England what real Bazball looks like," the fan wrote.

It was a memorable home series for India as they won by 4-1. The Men in Blue's next T20I match is against Bangladesh in August 2025.

