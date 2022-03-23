"Work in progress" - Suryakumar Yadav shares update on rehab at NCA ahead of MI return for IPL 2022

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently shared an update about his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2022.

The Mumbai Indians batter picked up a thumb injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies earlier this year. He has been out of action since then. Recent reports have suggested that Yadav might miss Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

As the speculation continued, the 31-year-old cricketer shared an update on his fitness. Sharing a picture of himself on Twitter, Suryakumar wrote:

"Work in progress."

Meanwhile, it has been a couple of days since the cricketer has been training at the BCCI facility. However, Suryakumar is yet to obtain a clearance certificate without which he will not be able to participate in the cash-rich league.

The middle-order batter was one of four cricketers retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022. He has been a consistent performer for the side since joining them in 2019.

"I can't give you his availability right now" - Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav

While it has been widely reported that Yadav will miss the campaign opener against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma couldn't confirm Yadav's availability for the first match. However, Sharma confirmed that they are trying to bring Suryakumar Yadav as early as possible.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the 34-year-old cricketer said:

"Yeah, Surya is at the NCA at the moment. He is recovering well and will be here soon. I can't give you his availability right now whether he will be available for the first game or not but we are trying to get him here as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA."

Incidentally, Suryakumar had a stellar campaign last season, where he amassed 317 at a strike rate of 143.43 to finish as the side's second-highest run-scorer. He will hope to reunite with the team members and get the ball rolling in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar