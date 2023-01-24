Create

"World Cup.. we are coming for you" - Fans thrilled as India whitewash NZ 3-0 to become No.1-ranked ODI team

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 24, 2023 10:20 PM IST
India were extremely professional with the ball under tough conditions. (P.C.:BCCI)
Team India have completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the ODI series after thumping the visitors in the third ODI in Indore by 90 runs on Tuesday, January 24.

The Men in Blue posted 385/9, thanks to fine centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and a much-needed partnership down the order from Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

The Kiwis would have backed themselves to chase down the target after Devon Conway reached his century. However, the other batters didn't give him enough help from the other end as the Kiwis were bundled out for 295.

Fans on Twitter hailed Team India for reaching the No.1 ranking in ODIs and believe they are on the right path in their build-up to the ODI World Cup later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

fantastic series victory against the Kiwis who also played fabulous cricket. Ahead of the world cup, #TeamIndia appears to be in good shape. Happy to see good form of Captain @ImRo45 @imVkohli and youngsters like @ShubmanGill & @imkuldeep18. @BCCI
Boys marching towards the world cup glory 🔥Yeah i know we have choked a lot in the last 9 years, but NOT THIS TIME! https://t.co/F5rr2b6l4K
IND have outplayed NZ in this match and perhaps in this series also , A 3-0 Win 🔥💙Well Played Team India 💙@ImRo45 https://t.co/2mCbtvQhcR
🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uFG8cEeH9Z
India becomes the new number 1 rank team in ODI - Domination under Rohit.
Number 1 ranked ODI Team 😎❤Captain Rohit Sharma Supremacy 🙌 https://t.co/uSe86Ivdn7
India's Ranking:ODIs - No.1.T20is - No.1.Tests - No.2.
"Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain to whitewash New Zealand in an ODI and T20i series".This is HITMAN ERA and we are living in it 🔥🔥#RohitSharma𓃵 #Hitman https://t.co/QEiDf9u1T0
Do u know ?? 🇮🇳 Who's the No.1 ODI ranked Team now 👊🔥😎#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/8cm6Yx81nr
World Cup..........we are coming for you 🏆🇮🇳 https://t.co/h4RrhhazRL
ICC Ranking of Team INDIA 🇮🇳T20 - 1stODI - 1stTest - 2ndIndia is dominating @icc chart, dream for some neighbours.#CricketTwitter | #INDvsNZ
@ICC @MRFWorldwide Time to turn this into reality 🤞 ♥️🔥 https://t.co/0LSUCLlssg

India played the third ODI without their first-choice pacers

With the series already sealed, the Men in Blue decided to rest their main pacers, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for Tuesday's clash. On a small ground and a belter of a pitch, fans were a bit worried whether the three-spinner ploy would work with the only genuine pacer in Umran Malik.

However, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur stepped up and made the much-needed breakthroughs with the ball. Hardik sent back the dangerous Finn Allen for a duck, while Thakur turned the game on its head with three crucial wickets in the middle overs.

This win will boost the morale of the side as their bench is strong as far as the bowling unit is concerned.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

