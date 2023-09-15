"World's shortest trip" - Fans react as Shahnawaz Dahani arrives in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023 as Pakistan get eliminated

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani landed in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday, September 14. He came in as a backup for Haris Rauf, who picked up an injury during the team's Super Four encounter against India.

However, his stay was short-lived, as the Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament on the same day. Babar Azam and company were eliminated following a heartbreaking two-wicket (DLS method) loss to Sri Lanka.

Several fans took to social media to troll Dahani and the Pakistan team in the wake of the event. Here are some of the best reactions:

"They played better cricket than us" - Babar Azam on Sri Lanka beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours

The Men in Green won the toss and elected to bat first in the must-win fixture. The match, initially reduced to 45 overs due to rain, was further shortened to 42 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan played an unbeaten 86-run knock. Opener Abdullah Shafique also chipped in with a fine half-century, scoring 52 runs, as Pakistan finished at 252/7 after 42 overs.

Sri Lanka won the last-ball thriller with two wickets to spare. Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer, mustering 91 runs. Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama also played a big role, scoring 49* and 48, respectively.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam pointed out how his side weren't up to mark with their fielding and bowling.

"In the end, we decided to bowl our best bowlers," he said. "That's why I decided to bowl Shaheen the second last over and then we believed in Zaman Khan for the final over. SL played really well, they played better cricket than us, that's why they won. We weren't up to the mark with our bowling and fielding, that's why we lost."

India and Sri Lanka will compete in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.