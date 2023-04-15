"World's worst opener" - Fans react after Prithvi Shaw suffers yet another batting failure in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw's horrific run in the ongoing IPL 2023 continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Shaw was dismissed in the first over of Delhi's run chase. The right-handed batter set off for a quick single after a backfoot punch through the covers. Anuj Rawat, who came in as Bangalore's 'impact player', came up with a splendid diving effort to stop the ball with one hand.

He followed it up with a stunning direct hit at the bowler's end. Shaw was well outside the crease and had to walk back without troubling the scorers.

Following the dismissal, Shaw faced the wrath of fans on social media after yet another underwhelming performance.

Mangesh @MangeshMAbhang @DelhiCapitals Worst team to watch this year. No clarity at all. Prithvi Shaw is the world's worst opener. @DelhiCapitals Worst team to watch this year. No clarity at all. Prithvi Shaw is the world's worst opener.

Manish Srivastava @ManishS47507169

It's time to move on DC. @PrithviShaw someone please tell him how to play cricket.

@PrithviShaw wasting all the opportunities for the kind of talent he possesses. Please play sensible and score some runs. The low scores wont help you get into national team

Prithvi shaw ko substitute kiya ki field mein bhaagna nhi padega. Aur Prithvi ye bhi bhul gya ki pitch pr toh atleast bhaagna padega

...well now everybody knows that he is obviously overrated. Still remember the time when people used to compare Prithvi Shaw with Sachin Tendulkar .

Prithvi shaw needs to work on his fitness further #RCBvsDC

#IPL2023 Let's just accept that too many young players have moved ahead in the pecking order over Prithvi Shaw. It would be difficult for him to make a comeback in the Indian team. #RCBvsDC

Notably, Prithvi Shaw wasn't a part of DC's playing XI in the encounter. The right-handed batter was brought in as an 'impact player' in place of Mustafizur Rahman after the end of the first innings.

David Warner and Co. had a shaky start while chasing a 175-run target. The side lost four wickets within the powerplay overs.

Prithvi Shaw hasn't crossed the 20-run mark even once in IPL 2023

The ongoing IPL 2023 is of utmost importance for Prithvi Shaw as he looks to regain his place in India's white-ball teams. He made a comeback to the national side for the home T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year after an impressive run in domestic cricket.

However, he failed to get a single game in the series. The talented opener could fall down in the pecking order once again after a string of poor performances in the cash-rich league.

Shaw has registered scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, and 0 in the first five outings of the season. The player's dismal form has had a major impact on DC too, who are languishing in the bottom of the points table and are still searching for their maiden win.

