"Worst decision" - Fans react to Mohammed Shami's absence from playing XI for IND vs AUS match of 2023 World Cup

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami didn't find a place in Team India's playing XI for the 2023 World Cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Rohit Sharma and company went ahead with three spinners and two fast bowlers as their frontline bowling options. While pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was expected to be a sure starter, the team management gave the nod to Mohammed Siraj over Shami. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the third seam bowling option.

Following the announcement of the starting XI, several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Mohammed Shami's absence from the World Cup match.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Fan highlighted Mohammed Shami's record against Australia.

A fan called Shami's absence a disaster.

Another fan praised Shami's record against Smith and Warner.

Another one slammed the management.

Another fan feels Mohammed Shami is important to India's World Cup chances.

A fan hoped that the decision to play Siraj would benefit India.

Another fan slammed the management.

A cricket lover preferred Shami ahead of Siraj.

Another fan pointed out Shami's record against Australia in the last series.

A fan felt Shami would have been better than Siraj.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shami was in stellar form during India's three-match home ODI series against Australia ahead of the ongoing ICC event. The seasoned campaigner bagged a stunning five-wicket haul in the first ODI.

Despite his impactful performances, Shami has been in and out of India's XI in white-ball cricket, as Siraj seems to have piped him in the pecking order.

Australia elect to bat first against India in 2023 World Cup tie

Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in Chennai in the 2023 World Cup fixture against India. Explaining his decision, he pointed out that the conditions appear to be ideal for batting at the venue on a sunny afternoon.

The Australian skipper said at the toss:

"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. The sun is out and looks like a good afternoon to bat. We are in a really good spot, we have played quite a lot of cricket but we got a good balance of giving guys game time and keeping them fresh. Travis Head is on a couch in Adelaide, Abbott, Stoinis and Inglis miss out."

Australia's XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.