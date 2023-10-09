Would try and kill the momentum Australia had: KL Rahul on his plan after a stunning 97* in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul once again stepped up in the middle order in a crunch situation for India and helped them start their 2023 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Rahul walked out to bat when India were on the mat having lost three wickets for just two runs. However, he showed great resilience and built a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli.

In a video posted by the BCCI, here's what KL Rahul told Virat Kohli about his plan (2:11):

"My game plan was to play the first 10 overs like I do in Test cricket. I do open the batting and we have played in situations where the ball does a bit. I just told myself that I would try and be a bit conservative and kill the momentum that Australia had.

"You (Kohli) were still looking to punish them if the ball was on your radar and I felt they could sense that and we got a couple of boundaries that way."

Never expected the collapse: KL Rahul

KL Rahul kept wickets in the searing heat of Chennai for 50 overs and would have expected some rest as he was slated in at No. 5. However, a top-order collapse saw him scrambling around and walking into the middle under extreme pressure.

On this, he stated (0:55):

"I never expected it (collapse). You do lose a couple of quick wickets when the ball is doing something. But it still takes 4-5 overs. It doesn't happen in like 1.5 or 2 overs. I just came out, I had a shower. The moment I sat, Ishan got out and then I had to run and get taped and get padded up.

"Then Rohit got out and I thought I could get at least two overs when Shreyas went but I think he got a first or second baller and then I rushed out."

He further added (0:17):

"Tired, I won't lie (laughs). You (Kohli) know how it was. The only conversation after reaching 50-70 runs of the partnership was that let's conserve the energy and let's not run twos. But once the ball hits the gap then the instincts take over and you end up running. Glad that we could start the journey of the World Cup with a good victory."

The 165-run stand between Kohli and Rahul might have given India the morale booster and an assurance that even if they have a massive collapse, they can still recover and win the game.