"Would have been understandable if they had been in terrible form" - Reetinder Sodhi on selectors ignoring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is

Team India's senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been included in the squad for the side's forthcoming T20I home series against New Zealand.

Reacting to Sharma and Kohli's absence, former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi has stated that the selectors should not drop the two star batters from the T20I team. He pointed out that there have been no issues regarding the fitness and form of both players.

Speaking to India News Sports on Saturday, January 14, Sodhi said:

"It won't be the right move if the selectors overlook Virat and Rohit in T20 cricket. It would have been understandable if they had been in terrible form or were struggling with their fitness. But both look supremely fit. If they continue playing in this fashion in ODIs, I think the selectors might consider giving them another chance in T20Is."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Is this the end of the road for two of India’s greatest batters in the shortest format of the game?



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli weren’t named in the T20I squad for the third consecutive time since the T20 World Cup Is this the end of the road for two of India’s greatest batters in the shortest format of the game? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli weren’t named in the T20I squad for the third consecutive time since the T20 World Cup ❌Is this the end of the road for two of India’s greatest batters in the shortest format of the game? 👀#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/9VHhkQVjXX

Notably, Sharma and Kohli have not played a single T20I since last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The two have a chance of making a comeback into the format by doing well in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

"India's entire focus is on the 50-over World Cup" - Rajkumar Sharma on reason behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence from T20I team

During the discussion, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma suggested that the team management would want Kohli and Rohit Sharma to focus on ODIs due to the 50-over World Cup.

He suggested that this could be a reason why they have not been a part of the Men in Blue's T20I side lately. Rajkumar noted that the two veteran batters can surely make a comeback in the 20-over format in the future.

He elaborated:

"India's entire focus is on the 50-over World Cup. The team management might have asked Rohit and Virat to concentrate more on ODI cricket. I am sure they will be available whenever the team needs them. They are proven campaigners and it's not like they won't be able to make a comeback."

BCCI @BCCI



All in readiness for the third and final 🏻



Can - Hello from ThiruvananthapuramAll in readiness for the third and final #INDvSL ODICan #TeamIndia make it Hello from Thiruvananthapuram 👋All in readiness for the third and final #INDvSL ODI 👌🏻Can #TeamIndia make it 3️⃣-0️⃣ ❓ https://t.co/awlM6LrZ00

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of their ongoing series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. The game is a dead rubber as India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

