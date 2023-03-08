WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match

Delhi Capitals (DC) retained second position in the ongoing Womens Premier League (WPL) 2023 points table after a win against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Tuesday, March 7. The Delhi-based franchise became the second team to record two victories in WPL 2023.

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The decision did not work in their favor as a 70-run knock from Meg Lanning guided the Delhi Capitals to another 200+ total. DC finished with 211/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 212 for a win, UP Warriorz failed to build big partnerships. Tahlia McGrath held one end and scored an unbeaten 50-ball 90*. However, her efforts went in vain as the Warriorz finished with 169/5 and lost by 42 runs.

UP Warriorz remain 3rd in the WPL 2023 points table

Despite their defeat against the Delhi Capitals, the UP Warriorz retained the third position in the WPL 2023 points table. The Warriorz' net run rate has taken a hit though, coming down to -0.864. The Lucknow-based franchise will be keen to improve their performance in the upcoming matches.

However, the Delhi Capitals inched closer to the number one position in the standings with a big win against UP Warriorz. Meg Lanning and Co. have earned four points from two matches, the same as table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

However, DC's net run rate (+2.550) is inferior to Mumbai's (+5.185). Here's a look at the updated standings after the DC vs UPW match:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 0 4 +5.185 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +2.550 3 UP Warriorz 2 1 1 0 2 -0.864 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 2 0 0 -3.176 5 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 0 -3.765

The WPL 2023 action will continue on Wednesday, March 8, with a clash between the bottom two teams. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium. It will be interesting to see which team opens its account in the standings. Both teams have suffered two defeats in as many matches.

