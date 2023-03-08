WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Gujarat Giants climbed to fourth position in the WPL 2023 points table after a 11-run win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier today (Wednesday, March 8). RCB remain the only winless team now in the Women's Premier League as the Giants finally bagged a win and overtook them in the points table.

Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley were the stars of the night for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Playing in the top-order of the Gujarat Giants team, Harleen and Sophia smacked a half-century each. Their brilliant knocks guided the Giants to 201/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 202 runs for their first win in WPL 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore took the game to the final overs. Opener Sophie Devine scored a 45-ball 66 to take RCB closer to the target. However, they eventually fell short by 11 runs.

RCB needed 24 runs off the last six balls and Gujarat Giants handed the ball to Annabel Sutherland for the last over. Shreyanka Patil smacked a six and a four in the over, but her efforts were not enough.

Gujarat Giants climb above Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023 points table

It was a memorable night for the Gujarat Giants as they finally opened their account in the WPL 2023 points table. The Giants suffered defeats in their opening two matches against the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have slipped from fourth to fifth position in the standings, becoming the first team to complete a hat-trick of defeats in WPL 2023. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit now holds the last position with zero points after three outings.

Here is the updated points table:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 0 4 +5.185 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +2.550 3 UP Warriorz 2 1 1 0 2 -0.864 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 0 2 -2.327 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 0 3 0 0 -2.263

The next match of WPL 2023 will take place tomorrow evening between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The winner of that game will grab the number one position in the Women's Premier League points table.

Poll : 0 votes