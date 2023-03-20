WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game

Delhi Capitals have become the new number one team in the WPL 2023 points table after their excellent win against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, March 20. A power-packed performance from Alice Capsey helped DC beat MI by nine wickets and jump to the top of the standings.

Before their battle against the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals were second in the points table with eight points from six matches. Had they suffered a defeat against MI earlier tonight, MI would have qualified for the WPL 2023 Final directly.

However, Delhi Capitals thumped the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. Alice Capsey's unbeaten 17-ball 38 helped DC chase the 110-run target in just nine overs. Capsey smashed five sixes and one four in her entertaining knock.

Earlier in the evening, DC captain Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp's impressive spell of 2/13 helped DC restrict MI to 109/8 in their 20 overs. Kapp was adjudged the Player of the Match for her tight spell.

Mumbai Indians can regain the number 1 spot in WPL 2023 points table

Even though the Mumbai Indians have slipped to second position after their loss against the Delhi Capitals, they could become the number one team again inside 24 hours. MI will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow afternoon and if they win that game, they will return to the top.

However, this evening, there will be a battle between the Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz. If DC beat UPW by a big margin, then they will regain the first spot.

Here's a look at the WPL 2023 points table before the final day of the league round:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 10 +1.978 2 Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 0 10 +1.725 3 UP Warriorz 7 4 3 0 8 -0.063 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 0 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -2.220

It will be exciting to see which team earns direct entry into the WPL 2023 Final. The second and third-placed teams will play in an eliminator. The match between MI and RCB will start at 3:30 PM IST tomorrow.

