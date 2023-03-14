WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match

Mumbai Indians maintained their 100% winning record in WPL 2023 points table by defeating the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight. The Mumbai-based franchise cruised to their fifth consecutive win, taking their tally to 10 points in the standings.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Brabourne Stadium. The Giants did a better job in the bowling unit than their first match against the Mumbai Indians and restricted them to 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 163 runs for their second victory in WPL 2023, the Gujarat Giants lost wickets at regular intervals. They crossed the 100-run mark but failed to chase down the target set by MI. In the end, MI won by 55 runs.

Gujarat Giants remain 4th in the WPL 2023 points table

There were no changes in the WPL 2023 points table after the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. MI continue to be at the top of the standings, whereas GG sits fourth in the points table.

Courtesy of their win against the Giants, Mumbai have become the first franchise to qualify for the WPL 2023 playoffs. MI will now aim to finish at the top of the points table so that they can earn direct entry into the Women's Premier League final.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 0 10 +3.325 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 +1.887 3 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 0 4 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 2 -3.207 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 0 0 -2.109

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their sixth match in the Women's Premier League tomorrow. Their opponents will be the third-placed UP Warriorz. RCB need to win the match to keep themselves alive in the competition. They are placed last in the standings with zero points from five matches.

On the other side, UP Warriorz will look to cement their place in the top 3 of the standings by registering their third victory in the tournament. The match between UPW and RCB will start at 7:30 PM.

