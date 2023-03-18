WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants game

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their slim hopes of finishing in the top 3 of the WPL 2023 alive by winning their match against the Gujarat Giants on March 18. A fantastic batting performance from Sophie Devine (99 off 36) helped RCB beat GG by eight wickets and record their second win in seven matches.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision worked in their favor as they ended up scoring 188 runs in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt starred for GG with a 42-ball 68. Number three batter Sabbhineni Meghana struggled during her 32-ball 31, but the other GG batters did their job to perfection.

Chasing 189 to keep themselves alive in the competition, RCB got off to an explosive start. Captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Sophie Devine stitched up a 125-run opening partnership in just 9.2 overs. Mandhana lost her wicket for 37, but Devine continued the onslaught.

Devine was just one run short of her maiden WPL ton when she handed a catch to Ashwani Kumari off Kim Garth's bowling. Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight completed the formalities for RCB with their unbeaten 42-run partnership.

Gujarat Giants drop to 5th position in WPL 2023 points table

Gujarat Giants have been virtually knocked out of the race for the playoffs after their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Courtesy of the eight-wicket loss, GG have dropped from fourth to fifth position in the WPL 2023 points table. Their net run rate has sunk to -2.511 as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have moved up to the fourth spot. They now have four points from seven matches. Here is the updated WPL 2023 points table:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 0 10 +2.670 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 0 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 6 3 3 0 6 -0.117 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 0 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 0 4 -2.511

Sunday is a rest day in WPL 2023. The action will resume on Monday with a clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, followed by Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on the same day.

