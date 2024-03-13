WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GG match

Delhi Capitals cemented the top spot in the WPL 2024 points table by defeating the Gujarat Giants in their final league game of the tournament. It was a lopsided clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Shafali Verma's incredible 37-ball 71 helped the Capitals beat the Giants by seven wickets.

This game did not have much significance for the Gujarat Giants, who had already been eliminated from the race to the Women's Premier League playoffs. However, the Delhi Capitals had to avoid a big defeat in this game to ensure a direct entry into the WPL 2024 final.

DC not just avoided a defeat but recorded a massive win over GG to end the season as the table-toppers. The Capitals became the first team to register six wins in WPL 2024. They finished with 12 points from eight matches in the league stage.

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants ended at the bottom of the WPL 2024 points table with only four points from eight games. GG finished last for the second consecutive season in the Women's Premier League.

DC, MI and RCB emerge as Top 3 teams of WPL 2024 points table

The league round of the WPL 2024 tournament is in the history books. Just like the previous season of the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians emerged as the top two teams. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time this season.

UP Warriorz, who finished third in the previous edition, failed to do so in the current season. The Warriorz settled for the fourth position after managing just three victories in the competition.

The top three teams of the WPL 2024 points table will now compete in the playoffs, starting Friday evening. MI will battle RCB in the Eliminator, with the winner taking on DC in the final on Sunday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App