WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs UPW match

UP Warriorz strengthened their grip over the fourth position in the WPL 2024 points table with a one-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Friday, March 8. This victory ensured that the Warriorz stayed alive in the race to the Women's Premier League playoffs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the architect of UP Warriorz's win as she bagged a hat-trick in the 19th over to help her team defend a 139-run target. Delhi Capitals were 124/5 after 18 overs but eventually lost by one run.

Courtesy of the victory, the UP Warriorz now have six points to their name after seven matches. Delhi Capitals continue to be the top-ranked team in the WPL 2024 points table with eight points from six matches.

DC's net run rate has declined from +1.301 to +1.059, while UPW's net run rate has gone up from -0.435 to -0.365.

Mumbai Indians can become the No. 1 team in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

WPL 2024 action will continue in Delhi tomorrow evening (Saturday) with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. MI are second in the WPL 2024 points table right now with eight points from six games. A win over GG will take them to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Giants are in a virtual do-or-die situation, having earned only two points from five matches. The Gujarat-based franchise will aim to continue their winning momentum after a victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter.

MI and GG clashed once during the Bengaluru leg of the competition. In that game, MI recorded a five-wicket win. GG will try to avenge that defeat tomorrow and stay alive in the race to the Women's Premier League playoffs. The MI vs GG match will start at 7:30 PM IST tomorrow evening at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

