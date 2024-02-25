WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs MI match

Mumbai Indians returned to the top of the WPL 2024 points table after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Giants on Sunday, February 25. The defending champions maintained their 100% win record in the 2024 Women's Premier League with a five-wicket victory against the Gujarat-based franchise.

Courtesy of this victory, Mumbai Indians now have four points in their account after two matches. They have overtaken Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure the number one spot in the WPL 2024 points table. MI's net run rate has also improved from +0.100 to +0.488.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants hold the last position in the WPL 2024 points table now. The Giants have zero points after one match. Their net run rate of -0.801 is the worst among all the teams. These are still early days in WPL 2024, but Gujarat should look to improve their net run rate quickly.

Delhi Capitals can move up to second position in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

The Women's Premier League action will continue in Bengaluru tomorrow evening with a match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Both teams suffered a loss in their respective first matches of the new season. While DC lost to Mumbai Indians by four wickets, UPW suffered a two-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals dominated the UP Warriorz in their two matches of the 2023 WPL season. The Delhi-based franchise have a stellar squad this year as well, which is why they will start as the favorites to win tomorrow's fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A big win for either franchise can take them to the second position in the WPL points table. A defeat could push them to the last spot. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top when the Delhi Capitals take on the UP Warriorz.

