WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs UPW match

The Gujarat Giants added two more points to their tally in WPL 2024 with an eight-run win against the UP Warriorz earlier tonight. It was the second win of the season for the Giants, who are still alive in the race for the Women's Premier League playoffs.

The UP Warriorz had a golden opportunity to boost their chances of a top-three finish in the WPL 2024 points table by defeating the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants. However, UPW's top order let the team down in the most crucial match of the tournament, resulting in the team's fifth loss of WPL 2024.

Courtesy of this defeat, the UP Warriorz have finished with six points after eight matches. Their net run rate has come down from -0.365 to -0.371 due to the loss against the Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, the Giants' net run rate has improved from -1.111 to -0.873. Gujarat can qualify for the playoffs if the Mumbai Indians beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by a convincing enough margin tomorrow and if they then defeat the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore can secure 3rd spot in the WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore have their fate in their own hands now. Even if they beat the Mumbai Indians by the smallest possible margin in tomorrow's match, RCB will confirm a third-place finish in the WPL 2024 points table.

However, if the Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to the Mumbai Indians, they will end with six points in the league round. If RCB suffer a big defeat, both the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants will be in contention to sneak into the knockouts of the tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will aim to record a big win tomorrow so that they can earn a direct entry into the Women's Premier League 2024 final by finishing first.

