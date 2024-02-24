WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs DC match

Mumbai Indians attained the top spot in the WPL 2024 points table after a last-ball win over the Delhi Capitals last night (February 23). The defending champions started their Women's Premier League campaign on a winning note at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first. A brilliant 75-run knock from Alice Capsey helped the Delhi Capitals post 171/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Natalie Sciver was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Chasing 172 for a victory, the Mumbai Indians lost Hayley Matthews' wicket on the second ball of the innings. Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur then stabilized the innings by smacking a half-century each.

In the end, MI needed five runs off one ball when new batter Sajeevan Sajana came in following Harmanpreet's dismissal. She whacked a maximum into the stands to seal the deal for her team. The win took MI to the number one position in the WPL 2024 points table.

After the first match of the season, MI have two points to their name with their net run rate being +0.100. Delhi Capitals are second with zero points and a net run rate of -0.100.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz can open their account in WPL 2024 points table tonight

The second match of WPL 2024 will take place tonight (Saturday, February 24) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Home team Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. Both teams will aim to start their respective campaigns on a winning note.

RCB will have the home advantage. Smriti Mandhana and Co. had a disastrous start to their WPL 2023 campaign as they lost their first five games. It will be interesting to see how the Royal Challengers perform in their opening fixture of the new season tonight.

