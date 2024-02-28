WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs GG match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) moved up to the number one position in the WPL 2024 points table after an emphatic victory over the Gujarat Giants (GG) last evening. Playing on their home turf at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB cruised to an eight-wicket win against GG.

Renuka Thakur was the architect of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's win last night in Bengaluru. The new-ball bowler picked up two wickets and conceded just 14 runs in four overs, helping RCB keep Gujarat Giants down to 107/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, RCB reached 110/2 in just 12.3 overs.

The victory helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore jump from third to first position in the WPL 2024 points table. RCB have four points from two matches, the same as Mumbai Indians, who slipped to the second position. Bangalore's net run rate of +1.665 is much better than MI's net run rate (+0.488).

Mumbai Indians can regain the number 1 position of the WPL 2024 points table

Mumbai Indians can return to the number one spot in the WPL 2024 standings tonight if they beat the UP Warriorz. The defending champions will start as the favorites to win because UPW have struggled to get going in this tournament so far.

While MI have recorded two wins in two matches, UPW sit fourth in the points table with zero points after two outings. Even in the 2023 edition of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians had knocked the UP Warriorz out of the competition in the playoffs.

UPW will aim to avenge that loss, but it will be quite difficult to do so, considering the recent form of the two franchises in WPL 2024. The match between MI and UPW will begin tonight at 7:30 PM IST.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

