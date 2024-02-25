WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs UPW match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have attained the top position in the WPL 2024 points table after a two-run win against the UP Warriorz. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit successfully defended a 157-run total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to open their account in the standings.

Sobhana Asha was the star for RCB. She stole the show in the second innings by returning with figures of 5/22 in four overs. The rising star scalped the wickets of Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, and Kiran Navgire to guide RCB to a two-run victory.

RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) have two points each after one match. Incidentally, the net run rate of both franchises is also the same (+0.100). Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz hold the third and fourth positions in the WPL 2024 points table. Gujarat Giants are yet to play a game this season.

Mumbai Indians can return to the top of WPL 2024 points table tonight

WPL 2024 action will continue in Bengaluru tonight with a match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants (GG). The two teams met in the opening encounter of WPL 2024, where MI crushed Gujarat by a colossal margin of 143 runs. Even in the reverse fixture, MI beat GG by 55 runs.

Gujarat Giants finished last in the Women's Premier League points table last season. The Beth Mooney-led outfit will aim to get off to a winning start this year and avenge their previous defeats against the Mumbai Indians.

The match between MI and GG will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Bengaluru tonight. A win for Mumbai can take them to the number one position in the WPL 2024 points table. Even the Gujarat Giants have a chance to attain the top spot, but for that, they will have to beat Mumbai Indians by a decent margin.

