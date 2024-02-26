WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs DC match

Delhi Capitals jumped from third to second position in the WPL 2024 points table after a comfortable victory against the UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26. The Meg Lanning-led outfit defeated Alyssa Healy and Co. by nine wickets with 5.3 overs to spare at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in her team's favor as Marizanne Kapp's three-wicket haul and Radha Yadav's four wickets helped DC restrict UPW to 119/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 120 for a win, DC got off to a fantastic start with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma recording a half-century each. Lanning lost her wicket in the 15th over, but DC needed only one run to win at that time. Jemimah Rodrigues came in and hit a four to complete the formalities.

Courtesy of this victory, Delhi Capitals' net run rate has improved from -0.100 to +1.222. They have two points to their name after two matches in the league round of the 2024 Women's Premier League.

On the other side, UP Warriorz have dropped down to the fifth position in the WPL 2024 points table. UPW have zero points after two games. Their net run rate has come down to -1.266, following the crushing defeat at the hands of DC.

Royal Challengers Bangalore can become the top team in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

WPL 2024 action will continue at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tomorrow evening with a clash between home team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. RCB have two points after one game, whereas the Giants are yet to get off the mark.

If RCB record their second win of the tournament tomorrow, they could overtake Mumbai Indians and attain the pole position in the standings. It will be interesting to see if Smriti Mandhana's side can maintain their 100% winning record in WPL 2024.

